Biden jokes prescription drug plan is ‘hell of a lot more popular’ than he is

Joe Biden joked that his plan to tackle skyrocketing drug prices is actually more popular than he is, going by the ratings.

The president delivered a speech on the issue, expected to be a key aspect of his reelection campaign, in Las Vegas.

During his address, Biden explained how the government can balance the finances to make such a plan happen.

After detailing how he will go about taxation policy, he said: "There's nothing radical about what I'm proposing ... matter of fact, it's a hell of a lot more popular than I am."

