A Fox News host appeared shocked to learn that Joe Biden "runs the White House".

Anchor Harris Faulkner asked Ari Fleischer, former spokesman for George W Bush, "who’s running the show at the White House?" pushing the conspiracy theory which posits that the president is not actually in charge.

"Undoubtedly it is Joe Biden," Mr Fleischer replied, sparking shock from Ms Faulkner.

"You think it is?” she replied, at which point Mr Fleischer quickly shot back: “Absolutely.”

