Joe Biden says deal averting rail strike is ‘a big win for America’

Joe Biden has described a tentative deal made between labour unions and freight rail carriers as being a “big win for America.”

The last-minute agreement between the groups has averted a strike by tens of thousands of rail workers which would have paralysed supply chains.

The US president said the deal is a “win for tens of thousands of rail workers” who “worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America’s families and communities got the deliveries they needed.”

Mr Biden said the deal will give workers a 24 per cent wage increase over five years.

