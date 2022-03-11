Watch live as Joe Biden announces further sanctions against Russia

President Joe Biden is set to address the world on the latest actions taken against Russia.

Speaking from Washington, D.C, in the States, Biden will speak out against the ongoing attacks on Ukraine as Russia's president Vladimir Putin continues to invade.

The US leader will today announce further actions and sanctions which will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.