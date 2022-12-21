Joe Biden welcomes Ukrainian president Zelensky to The White House

Joe Biden welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to The White House as the Ukrainian leader made his first overseas visit since the beginning of the war.

The US president put his arm around his Ukrainian counterpart as he arrived and they walked inside together for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

Mr Biden has pledged a new package of almost $2bn to bolster defences amid Vladimir Putin's promise of an expansion of troops.

The pair will later make an in-person address to Congress.

