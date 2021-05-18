American podcaster Joe Rogan says straight white men soon won’t be “allowed to talk” as he launches a broadside against woke culture.

“You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem,” he tells The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “It keeps going further and further and further down the line and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to ‘straight white men are not allowed to talk’.”

“I’m not joking, it really will get there … It’s f***ing crazy times,” the controversial presenter adds.