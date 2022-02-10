Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has slammed the "liberal media" and urged controversial podcast host Joe Rogan not to apologise over his repeated use of racial slurs.

Spotify are also facing pressure to remove "The Joe Rogan Experience" from their platform over the suggestion that it spreads Covid misinformation.

Weighing in on the debate, Gov DeSantis suggested Rogan should not "kow to the mob".

"I think the left fear the fact that he can reach so many people, and so they're out to destroy him," DeSantis said.

