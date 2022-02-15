John Bercow has branded Boris Johnson a “narcissist” in a blistering attack in which he accused him of being “responsible for a catalogue of failures”.

The former Speaker of the House of Commons said that it is time that he quit as prime minister and “beetled off into the distance”.

Mr Bercow, a staunch supporter of the European Union, was a Tory MP for Buckingham before he defected to Labour last year.

He appeared on Sky News’ The Great Debate on Monday evening and told host Trevor Phillips that Mr Johnson is “ritually dishonest”.

