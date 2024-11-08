CBS anchor chokes up discussing how he will explain Trump’s victory to his children

CBS News anchor choked up when asked how he will explain Donald Trump’s election victory to his children.

John Dickerson was visibly emotional as he reacted to the president-elect’s historic victory when he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (7 November).

Colbert asked: “How would you explain that to a 14-year-old today? How would you explain this election?”

“I’ll try not to think about my boys because,” Dickerson said before choking up.

After a brief pause, he regained his composure to explain his concerns.