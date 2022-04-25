Watch live as Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard continues

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard continues on Monday (25 April) after a number of explosive moments in recent days.

The former Pirates of the Caribbean actor will return to the witness stand for further cross-examination to begin week three of the case, which has already gained international attention.

Last Wednesday, Mr Depp claimed his relationship with Ms Heard mirrored abuse by his mother, calling his marriage an “endless parade of insults”.

Court was adjourned the following day, after lawyers challenged the actor over vulgar text messages he sent about his partner.

