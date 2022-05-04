The psychologist called by Amber Heard’s legal team has been asked about a knife Ms Heard gave Johnny Depp with the inscription “until death”.

Dr Dawn Hughes was shown a picture of the object with the words “hasta la muerte” (“until death” in Spanish) and was asked if someone who was “afraid for her life” would gift it to their partner.

“There’s context,” Dr Hughes said.

“She purchased him that because she thought it would be a kind gift. The phraseology is that Mr Depp told her ‘the only way out of this relationship is death’”.

