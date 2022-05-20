Boris Johnson refused to apologise for the scale of lawbreaking at Downing Street following the conclusion of the police investigation into Partygate.

When asked during a visit to Hilltop Honey in Newtown, Wales, if he would make an apology, Johnson instead thanked the Metropolitan Police for their work.

"I think that we just need to wait for Sue Gray to report, fingers crossed that will be very soon and I'll be saying some more next week," Johnson said.

