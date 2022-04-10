Boris Johnson thanks Ukrainian railway staff after taking secret train trip into Kyiv

Boris Johnson thanked Ukrainian railway staff after taking a secret train trip into Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (April 9).

A clip released by Ukrainian Railways online shows Johnson travelling on a train from Poland into Ukraine, which illuminates how the Prime Minister got into the country so covertly.

Johnson addressed the railway staff, saying: “I gathered you’re called the iron people … I think it also reflects the sprit you’re showing and the spirit of Ukraine in standing up to the appalling aggression we’re seeing."

