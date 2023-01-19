Julian Sands: Who is the Hollywood British actor missing in California

British actor Julian Sands has been missing in California after he is believed to have embarked on a hike last week.

The star of critically acclaimed films including The Killing Fields and A Room With a View disappeared in Mount Baldy on 13 Friday.

Evgenia Citkowitz, his wife, reported the 65-year-old missing, and his vehicle has been found in the mountain range area.

This video outlines who he is, his career milestones, and the details surrounding his missing person's case.

