Disgraced Empire actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days jail for “selfishly, arrogantly and narcissistically” staging a hate crime hoax that a judge said had “destroyed his life” and was designed solely to satisfy his “craving” for attention.

After the sentence was passed, an emotional Smollett stood and repeatedly said: “I am not suicidal, I am not suicidal.”

Smollett was also sentenced to 30 months’ probation and ordered to pay $120,106 (£91,700) in restitution and $25,000 (£19,000) in fines.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters