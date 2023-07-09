Rachel Reeves: I’ve got no time for Just Stop Oil, they are pathetic and tedious

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said she “has no time for Just Stop Oil” after a climate activist crashed George Osborne’s wedding.

Ms Reeves labelled the climate activists’ protests “pathetic” and “tedious” as she condemned them.

“I’ve got no time for Just Stop Oil,” Ms Reeves told Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

She added: “To be honest, I think it’s a bit pathetic and quite tedious... disrupting tennis, snooker, and other people’s weddings.

“If they want to tackle climate change, engage in policy answers, but they’re not building support for their cause. They’re doing the exact opposite.

“It’s counterproductive, and it’s rude, frankly.”

Ms Reeves added that she cares “passionately” about tackling climate change, but said this isn’t the way.

The idea climate change will be tackled by chaining yourself to a bridge and disrupting people is wrong, Ms Reeves said.