Footage of two Just Stop Oil protesters who spray painted Stonehenge with orange paint has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday (21 October).

Rajan Naidu, 74, and Oxford University student Niamh Lynch, 22, are accused of defacing the prehistoric monument with fire extinguihsers filled with cornflour, talc and an orange dye, Salisbury Crown Court heard on Monday (20 October).

The pair can be seen sitting down in front of the vandalised structure in Salisbury, Wiltshire, on 19 June, 2024.

Naidu and Lynch, as well as third protester Luke Watson, have been accused of damaging an ancient protected monument and causing a public nuisance. They deny the charges.

The trial continues.