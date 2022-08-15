Police dog bites backside of suspect fleeing police

Bodycam footage shows a suspect writhing in agony as a police dog clamped its teeth into his backside during an arrest in Florida.

Police released this video showing the moment K9 Jax apprehended Matthew Gebert, who was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including grand theft auto, cocaine possession, and driving without a valid license.

“Get him off, please,” Gebert can be heard pleading as the animal detained him.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Gebert was arrested on 31 July, and was later held in Marion County Jail without bond.

