Kamala Harris calls Supreme Court ruling on abortion 'outrageous'

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade is "outrageous", the US vice president Kamala Harris has said.

Speaking at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans during a "fireside chat" with actress Keke Palmer, Harris said that the court's decision had taken away a "constitutional right" from the women of America.

"The statement has been made that the government has a right to come in your home and tell you as a woman... what you should do with your body", Harris said.

