Police officer hugs distressed suspect after pulling him over for speeding

A distressed driver who was stopped by police for speeding was given a hug by a deputy after explaining that he was going through “some personal challenges”,

“Can I have a hug? I need a hug,” the driver says, through tears, before getting out of the car and embracing the officer.

The exchange happened in Edgerton, Kansas.

“A motorist was stopped recently for speeding, and he explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal challenges,” Johnson County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

“After addressing the reason for the stop, Dep. Bussell offered words of encouragement to make sure the driver made it to his final destination.”