‘Dangerous poison’: Obama criticises celebrities for sharing antisemitic posts online

Barack Obama has criticised celebrities for “creating a dangerous climate” by posting “vile” antisemitic comments on social media.

The former US president was rallying in Pittsburgh on Saturday (5 November) when he appeared to reference recent controversy surrounding rapper Kanye West and NBA star Kyrie Irving.

“Whether it’s out of malice or ignorance, we’ve seen recently big celebrities posting vile, antisemitic conspiracy theories online,” Mr Obama said.

“You don’t have to be a student of history to understand how dangerous that is, and how unacceptable that is.”

