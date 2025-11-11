Princess Kate lays wreath as she leads nation in Remembrance Day commemorations

Watch as the Princess of Wales laid a wreath at the National Memorial Arboretum as part of Remembrance Day commemorations on Tuesday (11 November).

Princess Kate joined veterans, serving personnel and families in Staffordshire as they observed a two minute silence to honour those who have died in service.

After observing the silence, she placed a wreath at the Armed Forces Memorial with the message: “In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them. Catherine.”

Kate then viewed the newly-dedicated names on the memorial, before meeting with veterans.