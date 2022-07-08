Keir Starmer’s full speech after being cleared of Beergate accusations

No rules were broken in Durham, Sir Keir Starmer has said, following the announcement that he and Angela Rayner will not be fined over "Beergate".

The Labour leader and his deputy were accused of breaking lockdown restrictions when they were pictured mixing with others in April 2021.

Durham Constabulary concluded that there was "no case to answer" following a "thorough, detailed and proportionate" investigation.

"People said to me I was taking a risk by saying I would step down if I was fined... it was a matter of principle", Sir Keir said.

