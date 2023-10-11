Keir Starmer said he would not let an “idiot” disrupt his efforts to get Labour into power after his speech to the party conference was disrupted by a glitter-throwing protester.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Mr Starmer said: “I was thinking to myself, I’m not going to let this idiot ruin four years of work.

“I’ve worked really hard to change the Labour Party and this conference is our chance to put the positive case for Labour and I was absolutely determined in my own mind that I am not going to let this idiot ruin it.”