Keir Starmer admits Labour won’t be able to deliver ‘as quickly as they’d want to’

Keir Starmer has admitted Labour won’t be able to do some of the things they want to ‘as quickly as they want to’ because of the ‘economic mess’ that has been created by the Tories.

The Labour leader said if that they were to win a general election, there would have to be “tough choices” on tax and spending in the short-term.

“The damage has been done to our economy and an incoming government is going to have to pick up a real mess,” he said.

