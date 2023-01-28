Keir Starmer insists Labour has 'changed' in conference speech

Sir Keir Starmer has said that the work of “never again” never stops, as he uses a speech in London to emphasise how the party has changed under his leadership.

"We're different to the party that Britain rejected in 2019", he told the crowd. "Never again will Labour allow hate to spread unchallenged."

Other guest speakers at the London Labour conference included Lisa Nandy, who promised affordable housing at the heart of a Labour government.

