Keir Starmer repeatedly dodges question on how he’d handle NHS strikes differently

Keir Starmer landed himself in hot water with Laura Kuenssberg when he repeatedly dodged questions on how he’d handle the ongoing NHS strikes differently if he were prime minister.

The leader of the opposition tried to deflect to growing the economy, as Kuenssberg held him accountable for the question.

“This is the government’s problem, they as good as broke our public services”, he said, hinting that the government should ‘keep negotiating’ above the six per cent currently on offer.

He added: “What I would do if we were in power is I would be absolutely laser-focused.”