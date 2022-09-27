Keir Starmer urges Britons to oust Tory government: ‘Don’t forget, don’t forgive’

Sir Keir Starmer has called on the British people to oust the current Tory government, urging them to embrace a “fairer, greener” nation.

The Labour leader made the rallying cry during his party conference speech on Tuesday (27 September).

“What we’ve seen in the last few days has no precedent, the government has lost control of the British economy,” Mr Starmer said, speaking of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“Don’t forget, don’t forgive, the only way to stop this is with a Labour government.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.