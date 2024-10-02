Watch: Keir Starmer reveals why he has decided to pay back £6,000 in gifts

Sir Keir Starmer has explained why now is the right time to pay back £6,000 in hospitality gifts he has received since the election.

The prime minister is covering the cost of six Taylor Swift tickets, four tickets to the races and a clothing rental agreement with a high-end designer favoured by his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer.

Speaking at an EU press conference in Brussels on Wednesday (2 October), Sir Kir said it was “right” for him to repay the donations while new principles for accepting gifts were drawn up.

He told reporters in Brussels: “We are now going to bring forward principles for donations, because, until now, politicians have used their best individual judgment on a case-by-case basis. I think we need some principles of general application.”