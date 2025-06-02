Listen: Keir Starmer refuses to rule out war with Russia

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to rule out sending British troops to Russia, stating that the UK cannot “ignore the threat” Vladimir Putin poses.

Asked on the BBC’s Radio 4's Today programme whether the UK might have to send forces to Nato’s eastern border to “possibly die”, the prime minister replied: “I hope not.”.

On Sunday (1 June), German’s chief of Defence, General Carsten Breuer, told the broadcaster that Russia would attack again within the next four years, highlighting Lithuania and Poland as particularly vulnerable.

On Monday (2 June), Sir Keir told BBC’s Nick Robinson that in order to make sure British troops aren’t sent to the frontline, the UK “has to prepare”.