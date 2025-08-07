Kemi Badenoch got a fellow pupil expelled after catching him cheating in exam

Kemi Badenoch has said that she was a “tattle-tale” in school, revealing that she got a fellow pupil expelled after she caught him cheating in an exam.

During an interview with Amol Rajan in his Interviews... series released on Thursday (7 August), the Conservative leader said that when she was “14 or 15” she stood up in the middle of a test and called out a boy who was breaking the rules.

“I’ve always hated cheating. I've done all the work and then there’s some people who are copying notes and why should they get away with it?,” she said.

She shared that she received no praise for “snitching” on her fellow pupil, with one student telling her: “You don’t belong here.”

Rajan quipped “no wonder you were so unpopular back in school”.