Tank fires in air on Kherson street as resident’s told to ‘stay inside’

Russia on Thursday claimed its troops had taken the southern city of Kherson, despite the head of the local administration saying he was working to keep the Ukrainian flag flying over the city.

Footage posted on social media on Wednesday showed armoured vehicles on the streets of the city, as seen from an apartment window.

The man filming can be heard saying: “They’re telling people to stay inside. They’re shooting in the air. You can hear the sound.”

