Killer whales seen hunting and eating great white sharks for first-ever time

For the first time ever, footage has been captured of a pod of orcas hunting and eating great white sharks.

Recorded by helicopter and drone pilots as part of a study, this video is direct evidence that orcas, also known as killer whales, are capable of pursuing, capturing, and incapacitating the species of sharks.

Before, it had only been suspected that the killer whales were hunting the great whites off the coast of South Africa.

One locally infamous orca, known as “Starboard,” was seen eating what scientists believed to be a large piece of shark liver.

Sign up for our newsletters.