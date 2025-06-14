King holds minute’s silence for Air India crash victims

King Charles III and senior members of the royal family held a minute’s silence at Trooping the Colour on Saturday (14 June) in tribute to those who died in the Air India plane crash this week.

His Majesty — wearing a black armband — was accompanied by Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales during the moment of reflection.

The King requested amendments to the Trooping the Colour programme “as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

All passengers but one on the flight to the UK died – 241 out of 242 – when it crashed in a huge fireball moments after take-off in India’s western city of Ahmedabad.