King seen for first time since hospital visit for cancer treatment side-effects

The King has appeared in public for the first time since his stay in hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment.

Charles was seen smiling and waving as he left his Clarence House home in central London where he spent the night with the Queen following the “minor bump” in his cancer journey.

The head of state was driven through the gates on his way to Highgrove, his Gloucestershire residence, after clearing his diary to prioritise his recovery as a precaution following the temporary side effects.

As he left Clarence House the King, sat in the back of a black Audi, wound down the window and smiled and waved at a large crowd of well-wishers and photographers.