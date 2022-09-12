Watch in full: King Charles III vows to uphold ‘traditions’ in Westminster address

King Charles III told MPs that he is "resolved, faithfully" to follow the traditions set out by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during his first address to parliament as monarch.

Speaking in Westminster Hall on Monday (12 September) Charles III said his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, kept her vow to "maintain the precious principles of constitutional government" with "unsurpassed devotion,” pledging he will continue her endeavours.

Prime minister Liz Truss and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the audience of House of Commons and House of Lords representatives.

