Protesters who attempt to disrupt King Charles III’s coronation can expect “very swift action” from the Metropolitan Police, a senior officer has said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan detailed the force’s operation ahead of Saturday’s event, saying there is “an extremely low threshold” when it comes to disruption.

“Our priority is around safety and security for everyone,” he said.

“We have an extremely low threshold for anybody or anything that will disrupt this event and what you will see is very swift action from us.”

