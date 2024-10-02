Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:04
King Charles shows off his dance moves with rugby star at glitzy palace reception
The King was given a Samoan dancing lesson ahead of his trip to the Pacific nation – and was dubbed a man with “moves”.
Charles did not need to be asked twice when a guest at his Commonwealth reception, celebrating achievements of people from the “family of nations”, asked him to dance on Wednesday evening (2 October)
Freddy Tuilagi, 53, the eldest brother of the famous rugby-playing siblings, choreographed the King’s performance, holding out his arms across his chest and fluttering them, which Charles copied.
The King smiled as he moved and was watched by the Queen.
