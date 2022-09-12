Gun salute fired from Edinburgh Castle as King Charles arrives in city

Gun salutes were fired from Edinburgh Castle as King Charles III arrived in the Scottish capital on Monday, 12 September.

The King, along with the Queen Consort, will take part in a procession along the city’s Royal Mile as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is moved from Holyroodhouse Palace to St Giles’ Cathedral.

A service honouring Her late Majesty will take place at 3pm inside the 14th-century church, after which the public will be given access to pay their respects as the Queen lies in rest.

Footage shows the cannons in action as officials carried out the 21-gun salute.

