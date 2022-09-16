The prime minister of the UK and first minister of Wales arrived at Llandaff Cathedral for a service of remembrance for Queen Elizabeth II, attended by King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

Footage shows Liz Truss and Mark Drakeford entering the Anglican cathedral in Cardiff, ahead of the arrival of the King and Camilla.

King Charles has previously visited the cathedral on a number of occasions during his time serving as the Prince of Wales.

During his trip to the country, the King will also pay a visit to the Senedd and Cardiff Castle.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.