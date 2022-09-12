Liz Truss arrives at Westminster Hall ahead of King Charles III’s address

Liz Truss has arrived at Westminster Hall ahead of King Charles III’s first parliament visit as sovereign.

Speakers from both the House of Commons and House of Lords are expected to express their condolences to the King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The ceremony, known as the presentation of addresses, will also see King Charles reply to the representatives in his first parliamentary address as monarch.

Westminster Hall is the oldest part of the parliament buildings, and hosted Henry VIII’s coronation banquet and Guy Fawkes’s trial.

