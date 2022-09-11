Members of Parliament swear allegiance to King Charles III

Senior MPs attended a rare sitting at the House of Commons on Saturday, 10 September, to take the oath of allegiance to King Charles III.

Politicians such as prime minister Liz Truss, Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer, and SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford were among those given the chance to formally pledge their loyalty to His Majesty at the Commons despatch box.

Following the taking of the oath, members took part in a second day of tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, 8 September.

