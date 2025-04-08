King and Queen lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Rome on state visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla paid their respects by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during state visit to Italy.

The tomb is at Altare della Patria, Rome’s national monument to Victor Emmanuel II, the first king of a unified Italy.

The Unknown Soldier is an Italian soldier who fell in the First World War and remains inside the Altar of the Fatherland as a way for Italy to honour the sacrifice made by those who lost their lives during the war.

The royals enjoyed renditions of the British and Italian national anthems with Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.