King Charles and Camilla take off from RAF Northolt for Edinburgh

The plane carrying King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, took off from RAF Northolt for Edinburgh after His Majesty’s first parliamentary address in Westminster on Monday, 12 September.

The King will take part in a procession in the Scottish capital which will see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin transported along the Royal Mile from Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral to lie in rest.

A service will then be held at the 14th-century cathedral at 3pm, where the Crown of Scotland will be placed on Her late Majesty’s coffin.

