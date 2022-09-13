The CEO of a campaign to replace the monarchy with an elected head of state has said that protests will continue following the arrest of anti-monarchy activists in Edinburgh and Oxford.

Graham Smith said that he was writing to chief constables of every police force in the UK to ask them to clarify the law.

“Protests against the royals are declared illegal by the police. This is an absolute scandal and has to stop,” Mr Smith said.

“There will be protests at the coronation and Prince William’s investiture as the Prince of Wales.”

Sign up to our newsletters.