Video: Moment activist clutching dog scales London station in Iran protest

A protester carrying a dog scaled the clock tower at King’s Cross station in London to unfurl a banner calling for freedom in Iran.

Footage taken on Tuesday (2 August) shows the demonstrator, who wore a black t-shirt displaying “no to war”, standing on the edge of the building as a poster which reads “Iran belongs to its people” hangs below him.

Firefighters in a cherry picker can be seen trying to convince the man to come down from the tower.

After a three-hour standoff, he eventually handed the dog over to emergency service workers. The protester was brought down shortly before midday.

The British Transport Police said: “A man has now been safely removed from the precarious position and arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.”