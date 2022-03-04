A Ukrainian MP who has taken up arms to defend the country’s capital city from the Russian invasion told Fox News that she will stay and fight until “the end”.

Kira Rudik, the leader of the Voice party in the Rada parliament, said she was confident she could shoot a Russian soldier if one came to her home.

Rudik captioned the video: “I’m not leaving because this is my home, this is my city and my country. I will be standing up and fighting for it until every Russian soldier is out”.

