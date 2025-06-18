Watch as Kneecap rapper Móglaí Bap lead a “free Palestine” chant outside Westminster Magistrates Court court as bandmate Mo Chara appeared on a terror charge.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, better known by his stage name Mo Chara, is accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig at O2 Forum Kentish Town in November last year.

Footage shows bandmate Móglaí Bap shouting “free Palestine” to a packed crowd before wading through the sea of supporters whilst continuing the chant.

Mr Ó hAnnaidh has been released on unconditional bail until his next hearing on 20 August.

Kneecap said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, both of which are banned in the UK.