Watch as huge crowds of Kneecap fans gather outside of Westminster Magistrates Court to support Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, better known by his stage name Mo Chara, as he appears accused of a terrorism offence.

The 27-year-old is accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig at O2 Forum Kentish Town in November last year.

Footage shows bandmate DJ Próvaí wading through the packed crowd, as supporters wield placards saying “Free Mo Chara” and "Defend Kneecap”.

The charge Mr Ó hAnnaidh faces alleges he displayed a flag in a public place, “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation” – namely Hezbollah.

Kneecap said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, both of which are banned in the UK.