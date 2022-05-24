Kurt Zouma arrives at court before pleading guilty to kicking and slapping cat

Kurt Zouma arrived at Thames Magistrates Court on Tuesday (24 May), where he was bundled out of a car to enter a plea after appearing to be filmed abusing his cats.

The West Ham defender has pleaded guilty to kicking and slapping his pet in a video that also showed him saying "I swear I'll kill it".

He has admitted two offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

Zouma's brother Yoan, who plays for Dagenham and Redbridge, admitted one offence after an RSPCA investigation.

